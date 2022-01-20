NFL Divisional Playoff: Tom Brady's Bucs clash with Rams on NBC

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL season is coming down to the wire as the league's elite teams face off in the Divisional round this weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams (13-5) are traveling across the country to play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) on Sunday.

Tom Brady will be looking for revenge over the Rams who beat his Bucs 34-24 on Sept. 26.

“I always like playing a team that beat us," said Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans.

"Last year we played the Saints (in the divisional round). I wanted to play them because they beat us twice during the regular season. I wanted to play them again this year, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Evans, one of few top targets still healthy for the Bucs, had eight catches for 106 yards during the early-season loss in Los Angeles.

He'll face off against one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey on Sunday.

Ramsey and the Rams' defense held former Oklahoma Sooner Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to 183 total yards and didn’t allow them to convert a third down in their 34-11 victory over Arizona in the wild-card round.

“Being able to hold a really explosive offense like that, to be able to get a defensive touchdown and a couple of turnovers, just so pleased with those guys,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “We’ve got a great challenge going against Tom Brady next week.”

Kickoff from Tampa is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST on NBC/KJRH-TV.

