Heat guard Rozier, Blazers coach Billups arrested in FBI gambling investigation

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones have been arrested as part of an FBI investigation into illegal sports betting and an illegal poker scheme, the FBI announced Thursday.

"It's not hundreds of dollars. It's not thousands of dollars. It's not tens of thousands of dollars. It's not even millions of dollars. We're talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

The scheme involved both rigged poker games and illegal participation in sports betting, officials said. Officials said that the case involved multiple mafia families and that over 30 people were arrested.

Officials said that Rozier was accused of leaving a game early in 2023, notifying others he planned to pull himself from a game with an injury. Others allegedly bet "under" on prop bets involving Rozier.

Rozier did not play in the Heat’s season opener Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, listed as a “coach’s decision.”

Rozier is beginning his 11th NBA season and second with Miami.

The FBI said that the suspects used cheating technologies, including an X-ray table, to read cards face down on a table. Officials said that Billups was recruited to make poker games seem legitimate.

Billups is in his fifth season coaching Portland after a distinguished playing career that included five NBA All-Star Game appearances. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2004 when his Detroit Pistons won the championship. The Trail Blazers opened their season Wednesday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Billups on the sidelines.

The arrests come as many NBA teams have formed strong partnerships with sports books, with some teams opening sports books at their arenas.

Their charges come a year after Raptors forward Jontay Porter was permanently banned from the NBA after being accused of being involved in a gambling scheme that included him placing a bet on the Raptors.

Officials said that Porter was involved in the scheme, saying that others used his gambling debts against him.

Jones was in the NBA as a player from 1999-2009. He was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavs when the team won a title in 2016.