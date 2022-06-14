National anthem singer's CWS performance canceled after 'Horns Down' gesture

OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series.

ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier received word from the NCAA that he wouldn't be allowed to sing the anthem due to the gesture.

Collier, 27, told ESPN he's been singing the anthem at sporting events for 10 years, including June 7's WCWS semifinal between Oklahoma State and Texas where after the anthem, he signaled "Go Pokes" and "Horns Down."

"I'm an Aggie; Texas was playing," Collier said. "I was going to give them a 'Go Pokes' and then a Horns Down after the anthem. And that's exactly what I did. And three hours after I sang the anthem, I got an email saying that I wasn't scheduled to sing for the Men's College World Series anymore."

The move from the NCAA is the latest installment in the "Horns Down" saga that's been evident during the football season. The Big 12 Conference warned the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018 that they could be penalized for using the gesture on the field of play.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

