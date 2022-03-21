Monument to mark site of former Tulsa County Stadium

TULSA, Okla. — A monument is set to mark the site of the former home of professional baseball in Tulsa on Thursday.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds where home plate once sat at Tulsa County Stadium.

“The baseball park was a Tulsa landmark for six decades,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee. “Baseball has a long history here, and Tulsa County is happy to be a part of this dedication.”

Tulsa County Stadium opened on the Tulsa County Fairgrounds near 15th and Sandusky on July 11, 1934 where it served as a home for the Tulsa Oilers and was the longest-serving stadium in the history of professional baseball in Tulsa.

Its name was changed in 1935 to Texas League Park and then to Oiler Park in 1961. The Oilers moved to New Orleans in 1977.

The name changed to Driller Park when the Drillers came to town and served as their home until 1980 with the opening of Sutton Stadium.

The Drillers now play downtown at ONEOK Field.

Several former players are expected to be there for Thursday's dedication.

