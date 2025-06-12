Watch Now
MILK MONEY: Thunder GM Sam Presti's musical past unearthed amid NBA Finals

Timberwolves Thunder Basketball
Nate Billings/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, laughs next to general manager Sam Presti, right, after Game 5 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Timberwolves Thunder Basketball
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is known for being tight-lipped about his personal life.

However, being in the spotlight for the NBA Finals led to his musical past being rediscovered by the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

According to the podcast, Presti played basketball for Emerson College while also playing as a jazz drummer at night.

Torre interviewed Oklahoma City superfan Dara Mirzaie, who discovered a CD from a man named Sam Presti while he was on vacation in Boston.

"Oh, this is funny, this guy has the same name as the Thunder GM," Mirzaie said. "I picked it up and it was obviously a really old CD, and so I figured it was some local musician from 20 years ago, and so I just bought it. I mean, I've bought CDs for worse reasons before."

It was a couple weeks later when he finally listened to the Milk Money CD and realized he'd heard that same voice before.

The record was put out with Relativity Records, the same company that had Three 6 Mafia and Common at the time. Coincidentally, it was also produced under Dara's Dream Publishing, the same name of the man who found the CD.

Dara posted the CD on YouTube. Shortly after, he got messages asking him to take it down, to which he obliged.

Presti's been the GM and Executive Vice President of the Thunder since 2007. He was hired at 29-years-old, making him the second youngest GM in NBA history.

There's little online about Presti's musical ventures. However, in an article by the Berkeley Beacon, Presti attributed his transfer to Emerson College from Virginia Wesleyan to be because of his passion for music.

