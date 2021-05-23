Men's and women's 2021 IRONMAN World Champions

TULSA, Okla — The field was stacked, so many of the best triathletes in the world, here in Tulsa for the weekend.

The inaugural Tulsa IRONMAN winners, both world champions.

Germany's Patrick Lange, a two time world champ, running a blistering 2:36 marathon to finish off a winning performance.

On the women's side, it was Daniela Ryf of Switzerland, she's won 4 IRONMAN world titles and reaches the finish line first today for the women.

This is the biggest IRONMAN race since the pandemic began, Lange says that brought out the best in him.

There were more than two thousand participants in this grueling race.

It all began at Keystone Lake with a 2.4 mile swim, from there transition to the bike for a 112 mile ride through parts of Osage and Tulsa County.

The final leg of the race, a full marathon, a 26.2 mile run mostly along Riverside and then finishing downtown at Guthrie Green Park.

Lange finished the race in seven hours and 45 minutes, an incredible performance to with the Inaugural IRONMAN Tulsa.

He dedicated this win to his mother, who passed away from cancer in 2020.

Ryf finished the race in eight hours and 40 minutes, which brings her to 9 wins overall.

