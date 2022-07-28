Media poll picks Tulsa football to finish 8th in AAC

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Preseason Media Poll picked the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football team to finish 8th in the American Athletic Conference this upcoming season.

TU finished 7-6 last season with a win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. They've won 12 of their last 15 regular season AAC games.

Head coach Phillip Montgomery is entering his 8th season at the helm, holding a 38-46 overall record including wins in two of his four bowl game appearances.

Voters picked Houston to finish first in the conference, followed by last year's conference champion and College Football Playoff selectee Cincinnati.

Here is your first look at our 2022 Preseason Media Poll.#AmericanFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dbrTkM0nt2 — American Football (@American_FB) July 28, 2022

TU opens its regular season Sept. 3 at Wyoming and its conference schedule starts Oct. 1 at home against Cincinnati.

