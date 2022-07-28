Watch Now
Media poll picks Tulsa football to finish 8th in AAC

Jeff Dean/AP
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 12:11:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Preseason Media Poll picked the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football team to finish 8th in the American Athletic Conference this upcoming season.

TU finished 7-6 last season with a win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. They've won 12 of their last 15 regular season AAC games.

Head coach Phillip Montgomery is entering his 8th season at the helm, holding a 38-46 overall record including wins in two of his four bowl game appearances.

Voters picked Houston to finish first in the conference, followed by last year's conference champion and College Football Playoff selectee Cincinnati.

TU opens its regular season Sept. 3 at Wyoming and its conference schedule starts Oct. 1 at home against Cincinnati.

