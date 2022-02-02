Max Brown signs to Florida on National Signing Day

TULSA, Okla. — Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown has solidified his commitment to Florida, signing with the Gators on National Signing Day.

After receiving offers from all over the country and decommitting from Central Michigan, the two-year Bulldog starter is all-in on Florida, saying the program made him feel "at home from the time I touched down".

As @mmax_23 heads to @GatorsFB, he thanks his friends, family, and Lincoln Christian for getting him to where he is today. pic.twitter.com/j6dATdyL0N — Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) February 2, 2022

Brown threw for more than 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns in 2021. He led Lincoln to a 13-1 record and was named District 3A-3 player of the year. Brown led the Bulldogs to two Class 3A football state title games.

Brown is not alone as he heads to Gainesville; he joins Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan in the Gators' 2022 class.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

