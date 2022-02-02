Watch
Sports

Actions

Max Brown signs to Florida on National Signing Day

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Max Brown signs to Florida
Max Brown signs to Florida
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 15:07:22-05

TULSA, Okla. — Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown has solidified his commitment to Florida, signing with the Gators on National Signing Day.

After receiving offers from all over the country and decommitting from Central Michigan, the two-year Bulldog starter is all-in on Florida, saying the program made him feel "at home from the time I touched down".

Brown threw for more than 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns in 2021. He led Lincoln to a 13-1 record and was named District 3A-3 player of the year. Brown led the Bulldogs to two Class 3A football state title games.

Brown is not alone as he heads to Gainesville; he joins Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan in the Gators' 2022 class.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7