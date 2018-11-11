Fair
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, meet mid field before the start of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon (4) scramble to escape a tackle by Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius (14) passes against Oklahoma in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles for a first down ahead of Oklahoma State defensive tackle Enoch Smith Jr. (56) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) is tackled by Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood (13) just before the end zone in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs in for a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyron Johnson (13) makes a catch for a touchdown over Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Oklahoma State cornerback Tanner McCalister (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch against Oklahoma in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) eyes Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green (4) during a play in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-47 in Norman on Saturday in the 113th Bedlam game.
The Sooners have two games left to play this season - hosting Kansas Jayhawks and traveling to play the West Virginia Mountaineers.
OSU coach Mike Gundy is now 2-12 against the Sooners.
The Cowboys fall to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.
