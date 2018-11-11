No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-47 in Norman on Saturday in the 113th Bedlam game.

The Sooners have two games left to play this season - hosting Kansas Jayhawks and traveling to play the West Virginia Mountaineers.

OSU coach Mike Gundy is now 2-12 against the Sooners.

The Cowboys fall to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

