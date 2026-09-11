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🏈 Friday Night Live: Latest high school football scores and highlights Sept. 11

FNL: Game highlights and results 1, Sept. 11
FNL: Game highlights and results 2, Sept. 11
FNL: Owasso, BA Square Off
Barry Lewis Joins FNL before Owasso, BA matchup
FNL: Weather, Sept. 11
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Click here for 2 Sports' Friday Night Live: Latest high school football game scores and video highlights

Friday Night Live is back on KJRH 2 News Oklahoma, bringing Tulsa-area high school football fans live coverage, scores and highlights every Friday night.

Sports Director Cayden McFarland and sports reporter Dan Lindblad kicked off the coverage live during the 6 p.m. newscast on Friday, Sept. 11 from Broken Arrow as the Tigers took on the Owasso Rams.

2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m. provided complete coverage, scores and highlights from area games.

Miss the broadcast? Highlights are also available on the 2 News Oklahoma app and on the KJRH YouTube channel.


Friday Night Live is sponsored by Tulsa Accident Care Center.