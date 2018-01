PASADENA, Calif. -- University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was visibly emotional after the team's 54-48 double overtime loss to Georgia on Monday in the Rose Bowl.

Watch below or by clicking here:

"Can't believe it's over. It's been a wild ride," Mayfield said when asked about his emotions following the loss.

Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner, finished with 287 yards passing and two touchdowns.

He also thanked Sooner fans in a tweet:

Thank you Sooner Nation. Thank you for giving me never ending support. I hope you know I gave it everything I had. It has been and unbelievable ride and I'm so glad we enjoyed it together. I love y'all. God Bless and Boomer. -Bake — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) January 2, 2018

Also after the game, Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy had words for Mayfield, in which he told the OU quarterback to "Humble himself." Watch below or by clicking here:

Read more: http://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/21938129/baker-mayfield-wild-ride-oklahoma-sooners-ends-cfp-semifinal.

