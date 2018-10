BIXBY - A baseball diamond in Bixby turned into something special not only for players but parents as well.



Baseball players for the city team up with kids with special needs and they get to play the game.

"For us we walk away with a bigger win, it's heart warming to see the smiles on their faces and we have the community," teacher Tamara Crull said. "We have the cheerleaders the dance team that come out and cheer these kids."

