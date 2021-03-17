Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Legendary OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale retiring

items.[0].videoTitle
Sherri Coale retires after 25 seasons
Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 18:52:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary University of Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring.

In a tweet on the OU Women's Basketball account, the announcement said she is retiring after 25 years. Coale is one of the most "accomplished and impactful head coaches" in OU history.

Coale started coaching at OU in 1996. She coached them to the NCAA several times and even to the national championship game in 2002.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7