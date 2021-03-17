Legendary OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale retiring

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary University of Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring.
In a tweet on the OU Women's Basketball account, the announcement said she is retiring after 25 years. Coale is one of the most "accomplished and impactful head coaches" in OU history.
Coale started coaching at OU in 1996. She coached them to the NCAA several times and even to the national championship game in 2002.
Trending Stories:
- GREEN GOLD RUSH: State House passes bill limiting medical cannabis
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Tulsa giving $20 million in renters assistance
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Trump recommends getting COVID-19 vaccine
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter