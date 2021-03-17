Legendary OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale retiring

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary University of Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring.

In a tweet on the OU Women's Basketball account, the announcement said she is retiring after 25 years. Coale is one of the most "accomplished and impactful head coaches" in OU history.

Coale started coaching at OU in 1996. She coached them to the NCAA several times and even to the national championship game in 2002.

