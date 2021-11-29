Watch
Jenks, Union face off in Class 6AI state title game

Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 12:58:18-05

EDMOND, Okla. — A battle of Green Country titans is slated for Saturday's Class 6AI state title game in Edmond.

The top-ranked Jenks Trojans are facing off against the second-ranked Union Redhawks at the University of Central Oklahoma's football stadium.

Jenks (12-1) is coming off of a 17-10 win over Mustang in the semifinals to get back to the state championship to defend their title.

Union (11-1) reached the state title game after their 17-14 win over Broken Arrow in the semifinals.

It's Union's first time back in the championship game since 2017.

The Redhawks' only loss this season came at home against Jenks in Week 2. The Trojans rolled to a 22-0 win led by their dominant defense in that game.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

