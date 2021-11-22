TULSA, Okla — It's Bedlam Week and it's time to Rant!

For only the third time ever, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will square off with both teams ranked in the AP Top 10, as the Sooners and Cowboys square off Saturday in Stillwater.

Cayden and Chris break down OSU's shutout of Texas Tech and OU's defeat of Iowa State and they look ahead to another high-stakes Bedlam showdown tonight on The Rant, sponsored by the Tulsa Oilers.

