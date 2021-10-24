Iowa St. wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State is back in its familiar October form and right in the thick of the Big 12 race again.

Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the defense stopped Oklahoma State inches short on a fourth-and-2 late in the game, and the Cyclones beat the No. 8 Cowboys 24-21 on Saturday.

“I’m just so happy for our team,” Purdy said. “It just felt good to finish it the right way.”

The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1) won their third straight to improve to 16-2 in October since 2017, and they won their ninth Big 12 home game in a row, the longest streak of its kind in the league.

Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) saw its eight-game win streak end, and it lost in Ames for the first time since 2011.

Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor are bunched in a three-way tie for second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0).

It was the seventh straight Oklahoma State-Iowa State game decided by seven points or less.

“It was a really hard-fought game,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “When two football teams go against each other, you’re going to exchange blows.”

Iowa State’s defense stopped Oklahoma State twice in the final five minutes.

