'I'm a man, I'm 40' | Infamous Mike Gundy rant turns 15

TULSA, Okla. — One of the most infamous tirades in sports history turned 15 on Thursday.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy entered a press conference on Sept. 22, 2007 to defend one his players mentioned in a newspaper article. Gundy showed the article to the members of the media and started on what is now a clip included in countless montages of both his own most famous moments as well as the all-time rants in sports history.

"I'm a man, I'm 40," Gundy yelled to the media, telling them to write stories criticizing him and his coaches instead of his players. "I'm not a kid, write something about me."

The anniversary of the rant comes only days after another Gundyism was born out of the end of the Bedlam rivalry series with Oklahoma. Gundy, now 55, brought a handwritten note to speak to the media on Tuesday to express his final thoughts on the Sooners moving to the SEC.

Gundy comments on Bedlam going dormant

