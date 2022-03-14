Hear the Norwegian call on former OSU Cowboy Viktor Hovland's ace at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Viktor Hovland stayed in contention at The Players Championship on Monday morning with a shot to remember on the Par-3 8th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
Hovland, a Norway native who last played for OSU in 2019, hit his first shot on the 219-yard hole high and onto the green, watching it roll in for a hole-in-one.
He celebrated with his caddie and his playing partner Kevin Streelman — but perhaps no one matched the excitement of the announcer on the Norwegian broadcast of the tournament.
Norway's call on Hovland's ace was electric ⚡️
One of the announcers missed it while in the bathroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXMkQAvE8v
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2022
The tournament leaked into Monday as weather delays stopped play throughout the weekend in Ponta Verde Beach.
Hovland was tied for 6th-place early Monday afternoon.
