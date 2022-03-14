Hear the Norwegian call on former OSU Cowboy Viktor Hovland's ace at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Viktor Hovland stayed in contention at The Players Championship on Monday morning with a shot to remember on the Par-3 8th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Hovland, a Norway native who last played for OSU in 2019, hit his first shot on the 219-yard hole high and onto the green, watching it roll in for a hole-in-one.

He celebrated with his caddie and his playing partner Kevin Streelman — but perhaps no one matched the excitement of the announcer on the Norwegian broadcast of the tournament.

Norway's call on Hovland's ace was electric ⚡️ One of the announcers missed it while in the bathroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXMkQAvE8v — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2022

The tournament leaked into Monday as weather delays stopped play throughout the weekend in Ponta Verde Beach.

Hovland was tied for 6th-place early Monday afternoon.

