Hear the Norwegian call on former OSU Cowboy Viktor Hovland's ace at The Players

Players Championship Golf
Lynne Sladky/AP
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, hits from the ninth tee during the second round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Players Championship Golf
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 14:46:47-04

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Viktor Hovland stayed in contention at The Players Championship on Monday morning with a shot to remember on the Par-3 8th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Hovland, a Norway native who last played for OSU in 2019, hit his first shot on the 219-yard hole high and onto the green, watching it roll in for a hole-in-one.

He celebrated with his caddie and his playing partner Kevin Streelman — but perhaps no one matched the excitement of the announcer on the Norwegian broadcast of the tournament.

The tournament leaked into Monday as weather delays stopped play throughout the weekend in Ponta Verde Beach.

Hovland was tied for 6th-place early Monday afternoon.

