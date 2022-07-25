Girls wrestling showcase coming to Union High School

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Girls All-State Wrestling Showcase is coming to Union High School on Saturday.

The school will host more than 30 competitors in an event funded solely through corporate and private donations. It's set to mirror the boys All-State events, giving the girls rings, custom singlets, t-shirts, shorts and letterman jackets.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more information and a chance to donate, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

