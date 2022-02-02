Watch
Gentry Williams signs to OU on National Signing Day

Gentry Williams, senior cornerback and wide receiver for Booker T. Washington High School, prepares for a game against Del City.
Gentry Williams
Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 02, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — OU boosted its strong in-state 2022 recruiting class, as 4-star recruit Gentry Williams put pen to paper and signed to the Sooners.

After staying committed to OU throughout the sudden transition to Brent Venables as head coach, Williams passed up on signing in December but signed to OU on the first day of the February signing period.

Williams is a 95 overall prospect according to 247 composite - first in the state overall and the 11th-best cornerback nationally. Williams is also a top-100 overall prospect in the nationwide class of 2022, collecting offers from 18 Power-5 schools.

