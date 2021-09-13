Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Stillwater at Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — The Friday Night Tailgate stops in Bixby in Week 3 as the defending 6AII champs host Stillwater.

Bixby (2-0) is coming off of a bye week after two dominant wins to start their season over Mansfield Timberview and Jenks.

The Spartans will host the Stillwater Pioneers (2-0) who are coming off of a back-and-forth shootout win over Mustang.

