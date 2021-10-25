Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Pryor at Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The high school football season is winding down as our Friday Night Tailgate stops in Collinsville for Week 9.

The Cardinals are hosting Pryor in our Game of the Week on Friday night.

Collinsville (8-0) is coming off of a 71-7 blowout of Memorial (0-8) last week at home to remain undefeated and sitting atop the Class 5A District 4 standings.

Pryor (7-1) is also undefeated in the district as their only loss this season came against Grove (8-0) on Sept. 17.

The Tigers are coming off of a 36-21 home win over Sapulpa (4-4).

Collinsville beat Pryor 63-41 on the road last season.

Friday Night Live coverage starts Friday at 5 p.m. on 2 News Oklahoma.

