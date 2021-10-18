Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Mustang at Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Our Friday Night Tailgate makes its first stop in Owasso this season as the Rams host Mustang in Week 8.

Owasso (6-1) is coming off of a dominant 52-8 win over Southmoore (0-7) last Thursday.

The Rams had several backups playing in the game after leading by four touchdowns early on in the blowout.

Mustang (4-3) is coming off of a 37-10 win at home over Edmond North (2-5).

The Rams and Broncos are tied for second in 6AI District 2 at 3-1 in league play, behind Union's 4-0 district record.

Owasso beat Mustang 43-14 in last season's regular season meeting, then again in the playoffs 45-7.

