Friday Night Live Game of the Week: McAlester at Bishop Kelley

TULSA, Okla. — The Friday Night Live Game of the Week is back in Tulsa for Week 4 as Bishop Kelley High School hosts McAlester.
Bishop Kelley (0-3) is looking to get its season back on track after three straight losses to start the season in non-district play.
The Comets are coming off of a 49-6 blowout loss in Oklahoma City to Bishop McGuinness.
Turning their season around early will be a daunting task as they host the undefeated McAlester Buffaloes (3-0) to open Class 5A District 3 play.
McAlester hasn't seen much of a challenge so far this season, defeating their first three opponents by an average of 37 points.
