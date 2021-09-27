Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Jenks at Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Week 5 Friday Night Tailgate is dropping into Broken Arrow on Friday as the Tigers host the Jenks Trojans.

Broken Arrow (2-2) is coming off a 19-12 district win over Westmoore behind junior running back Nate Jones's 121 total yards of offense.

HIGHLIGHTS >>> Broken Arrow beats Enid 19-12

Jenks (3-1) comes into the matchup with the Tigers following a dominating 49-6 win over Enid (2-2) at home in their district opener.

The Trojans offense finally came to life in that game thanks to freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig's 182 yards and four touchdowns in only his second game as the starter.

HIGHLIGHTS >>> Jenks beats Enid 49-6

Broken Arrow and Jenks have combined to win two of the last three Class 6AI state championships.

The Tigers won last year's matchup 38-30.

