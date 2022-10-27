Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Broken Arrow at Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Our Friday Night Live Game of the Week stops at another Class 6A powerhouse on Friday as Jenks hosts Broken Arrow.

The Trojans (6-2) face the Tigers (3-5) as the playoff race heats up in the district. Jenks is 4-1 in district play, tied with Norman North for the second-best record in 6AI, and behind undefeated newcomers Bixby.

The Trojans are looking to win their third game in a row after beating Southmoore 90-9 last week.

Friday Night Live Week 8: Southmoore at Jenks

The Tigers are looking to avenge last season's 31-14 home loss to Jenks. Broken Arrow beat Enid 45-24 last week.

Friday Night Live Week 8: Enid at Broken Arrow

Our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will be out for our pregame show starting at 6 p.m. at Allan Trimble Stadium.

