Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Booker T. Washington at Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Charles Page High School is the site of Week 6's Friday Night Tailgate as the Sandites host Booker T. Washington High School.

The Sandites (5-0) are coming off of a 48-34 win in Muskogee (1-5), led by senior quarterback Ty Pennington's 291 total yards of offense and four total touchdowns.

The Booker T. Washington Hornets (4-1) are coming off of a dominant 61-0 win at home over Bartlesville (1-4).

>> Find scores and highlights from around high school football games in Green Country

The Hornets ran all over Bartlesville, totaling 429 rushing yards and rushing touchdowns from four different players.

Booker T. dominated their matchup with the Sandites last season, winning 49-0.

Get everything you need to know ahead of 2 News Oklahoma's high school football coverage by signing up for the free High School Sports newsletter here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

