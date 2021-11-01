Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Bixby at Booker T. Washington

TULSA, Okla. — Our final Friday Night Tailgate of the season returns to Tulsa for Week 10 of the high school football season.

Our Game of the Week features the undefeated Bixby Spartans (9-0) on the road facing district rival Booker T. Washington High School (8-1) on Friday night.

Star running back Braylin Presley is expected to return from an injury suffered in Week 8 to face the Hornets.

Presley has led the Spartans with 1,349 all-purpose yards so far this season, according to MaxPreps.

Bixby is averaging 58.9 points per game, coming off of a 66-13 win over Ponca City (3-6) without Presley in the lineup.

Booker T. Washington hasn't lost since September in a 29-20 loss on the road to Choctaw (7-2).

The Hornets are coming off of a 54-21 win over Muskogee at home last week.

HIGHLIGHTS >>> Friday Night Live Week 9: Booker T. Washington rolls over Muskogee 54-14

Bixby torched the Hornets last season, winning 70-21 thanks in part to Presley's 413 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.

Our Friday Night Tailgate from Booker T. Washington High School starts Friday at 5 p.m. on 2 News Oklahoma.

Friday Night Live featuring all of the scores and highlights from around Green Country starts Friday at 10 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

