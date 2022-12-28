Former Sooner Myles Tease signs with Tulsa Oilers Football

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa native is coming back home. Former Booker T. Washington High School standout Myles Tease signed with Tulsa Oilers Football on Monday.

Tease was a 2022 Tryout Camp participant with the Oilers back in October.

The Tulsa native played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School and was an All-District performer his senior year.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington, Tease started his collegiate career at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Tease played there for two seasons as a Broncho, putting up 161 yards through 13 receptions his freshman year before exploding in his sophomore campaign for 461 yards via 27 catches at a staggering 17.1 yards per grab.

Tease later went to play for the University of Oklahoma football team for the rest of his collegiate career. He won two Big 12 Championships while there, playing alongside Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Tease collected 155 yards on 12 receptions for an average of 12.9 yards per catch during his time as a Sooner.

"I like what Myles’ style of game brings to this league," said head coach Marvin Jones. "It is important to have another local guy with the extra motivation to perform for these fans."

The Oilers will begin their inaugural season in 2023. To know more about the Oilers' upcoming inaugural season or to purchase tickets, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

