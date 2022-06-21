Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer joining LIV Golf

NORMAN, Okla. — Former Oklahoma Sooners golfer Abraham Ancer is one of the latest pros to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf.

Ancer, 31, joins Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed as the newest top PGA stars to defect to the LIV league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund accused of trying to sportswash the country's human rights record. The PGA Tour has been suspending members who've joined the movement to LIV spearheaded by Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman.

“It was really about quality of life,” Ancer said in an interview with Boardroom. “If I take the feelings out of it and just as a businessman, it’s not even a question, it’s an absolute no-brainer."

Ancer is the 20th-ranked golfer in the world, finishing in the top 10 at the PGA Championship in Tulsa last month before missing the U.S. Open due to illness. He made multiple All-Region teams while at OU, finishing his college career with 12 top-10 finishes and second-place on OU's all-time list with a scoring average of 72.42. He turned pro in 2013 and joined the PGA Tour in 2016.

He's expected to play in the first U.S. LIV Golf in Portland starting June 30.

