Former OU defensive tackle shot, killed in Dallas

DALLAS — A former Oklahoma Sooners football player is dead after a shooting in Dallas late Thursday night.

Dallas police responded to a call downtown around 10 p.m. where they found 25-year-old Du'Vonte Lampkin shot. Paramedics tried to help but Lampkin died before he could be moved to a hospital.

Lampkin played defensive tackle at OU from 2015 to 2018 but left early for the pros. He went undrafted and signed with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason before getting cut before the season started.

The Houston native last played for the Massachusetts Pirates arena league football team.

Dallas police say they were told Lampkin hadn't been answering his phone and when someone went to check on him they found him injured.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

