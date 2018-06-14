SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was arrested for the second time in one week Thursday on charges including kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.

Winslow, a former member Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns and the son of legendary Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, was originally booked on a residential burglary charge on June 7.

The new charges filed Thursday include:

Kidnapping with intent to commit rape - 2 counts

Forcible rape - 2 counts

Forcible sodomy - 1 count

Forcible oral copulation - 1 count

Residential burglary - 2 counts

Indecent exposure - 1 count

Deputies conducted a search warrant at Winslow's home in connection with the arrest.

A woman called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department last week to report a possible burglary at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park on El Camino Real.

The resident said she heard a loud vehicle pull up outside her home and looked out to see a black Hummer. The man inside got out and walked toward her neighbor's home, then went inside, likely through an open sliding-glass door. The woman said the man was inside about 10 minutes before he left, carrying the t-shirt he had been wearing.

"I confronted him and said 'Hi, can I help you with anything'," she told reporter Jim Patton. "He said, 'Nope, just looking for my dog.' I go, 'What dog?' and he said, 'Well, it's a red dog, Clifford.' and I went, 'There's no dog here.' I said, I'm not comfortable with this, you need to leave. And he just stood there and he went, 'Alright then.'"

The man, who the woman later identified as Winslow, drove off. Deputies later arrested him in a strip mall parking lot on El Camino Real.

Winslow was booked last week into the Vista Detention Facility but posted a $50,000 bail June 8. He will be in court Friday for an arraignment.

Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.