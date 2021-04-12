Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with DWI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a Feb. 4 crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury .

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Monday that Reid has been charged with DWI, a class D felony with a potential jail sentence of one to seven years. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Reid, who served as outside linebackers coach on his father Andy Reid's coaching staff with the Chiefs, allegedly crashed his Dodge Ram pickup into two cars on the shoulder of the road shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 — three days before the Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV — near the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to southbound Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex.

Prosecutors said they have no indication that Reid was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to a partially redacted crash report , Reid’s vehicle struck two cars, a disabled Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Traverse SUV around 9 p.m. that night. Two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, were in the Traverse.

Young was taken to an area hospital with a life-threatening brain injury . She remained hospitalized as of March 27.

The other child in the vehicle, Young’s sister, did not suffer severe injuries.

According to a search warrant application KSHB obtained the day after the crash, Reid told a KCPD officer at the scene he had two to three drinks.

Six days after the crash, team officials said Britt Reid was no longer with the team as the organization did not renew his contract. The former outside linebackers coach worked for the Chiefs since his father joined the organization before the 2013 season.

Dia Wall and Sean Hirshberg with KSHB first reported this story.