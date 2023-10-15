FNL Week 7 highlights and scores

TULSA, Okla. — Here are your Friday Night Live Week 7 highlights from all the high school football action across Green Country.

Bixby @ Broken Arrow: Broken Arrow hosted Bixby Friday night and the undefeated Trojans marched to a 51-7 win over the hosts. Broken Arrow travels to Enid Friday, October 20, kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. Bixby is on the road against Westmoore, kick off is at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: Broken Arrow vs. Bixby

Mustang @ Union: Union hosted Mustang and the Redhawks sit 6-1 after a 46-7 win last night. Union travels to Edmond Santa Fe for a Thursday night game on October 19, kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Broncos host Norman Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Mustang vs. Union Highlights

Yukon @ Owasso: Owasso hosted Yukon and an offensive battle ensued as the Rams had to score 63 points to pick up the 63-42 win over the Millers Friday night. The Rams take on Edmond Memorial Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Yukon vs. Owasso Highlights

Edison @ Claremore: Edison went on the road to take on Claremore, ultimately falling 35-13. They'll host Pryor Friday at 7:00 p.m. Claremore is on the road against Bishop Kelley Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: Claremore vs. Edison

Muskogee @ Tahlequah: Tahlequah hosted Muskogee and like many teams, got roughed up by the Roughers 67-0. Tahlequah hosts Grant Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Roughers take on Booker T. Washington Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: Muskogee vs. Tahlequah

Moore @ Jenks: Jenks took on Moore and picked up an impressive 31-6 win over the Lions. Jenks hits the road to take on Southmoore Friday at 7:00 p.m. Moore hosts Norman North Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: Moore vs. Jenks

Central @ Holland Hall: Holland Hall hosted Central and took care of business at home 28-6. The Dutch head to Inola to take on the Longhorns Friday at 7:00 p.m. Central hosts Dewey at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

FNL Week 7: Central vs. Holland Hall

Glenpool @ Sapulpa: Sapulpa hosted the Glenpool Warriors and in a blowout 50-0 win at home. Sapulpa is set to take on Memorial on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Glenpool hosts Del City at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

FNL Week 7: Glenpool vs. Sapulpa

Cushing @ McLain: McLain hosted Cushing Friday night and fell 41-6 against a tough Tiger team. The Titans are set to be on the road against Wagoner Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Cushing hosts Cleveland Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: Cushing vs. McLain

Grant @ Booker T. Washington: Booker T. Washington hosted the Grant Generals, the defense pitched a shutout and the offense was firing on all cylinders as the Hornets got the 63-0 win. Booker T. is on the road against Muskogee Friday at 7:00 p.m. Grant hosts Tahlequah Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: US Grant vs. Booker T. Washington

Verdigris @ Cascia Hall: Cascia Hall hosted Verdigris and battled to a 35-32 win over the Cardinals. Cascia Hall travels to Bristow Friday at 7:00 p.m. Verdigris hosts Jay Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 7: Verdigris vs. Cascia Hall

