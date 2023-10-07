FNL Week 6 highlights/scores

TULSA, Okla. — Here are your FNL week 6 highlights from all the high school football action in Green Country.

Cushing @ Wagoner: Wagoner kept it's undefeated season alive as the Bulldogs picked up the 15-14 win at home against Cushing. The Bulldogs are on the road Thursday Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Cleveland. Cushing travels to McLain, kick off is at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

FNL Week 6: Cushing vs. Wagoner

Dewey @ Holland Hall: Holland Hall hosted Dewey and took care of business with a 39-0 win. The Dutchmen host Central on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Dewey hosts Inola on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Dewey vs. Holland Hall

Poteau @ Hilldale: Hilldale hosted Poteau and faced a tall task against an undefeated Pirates squad falling 56-0. Hilldale hosts Sallisaw on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. Poteau hosts Broken Bow on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Poteau vs. Hilldale

Del City @ Sapulpa: Sapulpa hosted undefeated Del City and paid the price as the Eagles rolled to a 30-0 win on the road. Sapulpa looks to bounce back on Friday at 7:00 p.m. as they has Glenpool. Del City hosts Memorial Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Sapulpa vs. Del City

Grove @ Will Rogers: Grove rolled into town and rolled to a victory over Will Rogers this past Thursday, winning 40-14. Will Rogers looks to bounce back on the road against Collinsville, Friday at 7:00 p.m. Grove is on the road at Nathan Hale Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Grove vs. Rogers

Lincoln Christian @ Checotah: Checotah fell at home to Lincoln Christian 54-20. They will face Locust Grove Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Lincoln Christian hosts Seminole Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Lincoln Christian vs. Checotah

Bishop Kelley @ Edison: Edison hosted Bishop Kelley and struggled at home, falling 49-13. Edison travels to Claremore to take on the Zebras Friday at 7:00 p.m. Bishop Kelley has a bye week before hosting Claremore Oct. 20.

FNL Week 6: Edison vs. Bishop Kelley

Enid @ Bixby: Bixby protected its undefeated season and continued its dominance in a 79-7 win over Enid Friday night. Bixby is on the road against Broken Arrow Friday at 7:00 p.m. Enid looks to bounce back on the road against Westmoore Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Bixby vs. Enid

Owasso @ Edmond North: Edmond North welcomed Owasso to town and the Rams picked up their third win in a row, beating Edmond North 54-30. Edmond North has a bye week next week. Owasso is set to host Yukon, kick off is Friday at 7:30 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Owasso vs. Edmond North

Norman @ Union: Union hosted Norman last night and throttled the Tigers 65-0. Union hosts Mustang Friday at 7:00 p.m. Norman hosts Edmond Santa Fe Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Norman vs. Union

Jenks @ Norman North: Norman North hosted Jenks this week and the Trojans rolled to a 42-14 win. Norman North hosts Southmoore Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Jenks hosts Westmoore Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Jenks vs. Norman North

Broken Arrow @ Westmoore: Westmoore hosted Broken Arrow this past Thursday and edged out a close win over the Tigers 42-35. Westmoore travels to Jenks, kick off is Friday at 7:00 p.m. Broken Arrow hosts undefeated Bixby Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore

Grant @ Muskogee: Muskogee hosted Grant and the Roughers roughed up the Generals 72-0. Grant travels to Tulsa to take on Booker T. Washington Friday at 7:00 p.m. Muskogee takes on Tahlequah Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 6: US Grant vs. Muskogee

