FNL Week 5 highlights/scores

TULSA, Okla. — Here are your FNL Week 5 highlights from all the high school football action in Green Country.

Sapulpa @ Coweta: Coweta took care of business at home against Sapulpa Friday night, getting the 24-19 win. The Tigers travel to McAlester on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. Sapulpa hosts Del City on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Sapulpa vs. Coweta

Norman North @ Broken Arrow: The Tigers hosted Norman North at Tiger Memorial Stadium and BA went down 21-0 early. They failed to mount a comeback though and ultimately lost 28-14. The Tigers travel to Westmoore on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m. Norman North hosts Jenks on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Norman North vs. Broken Arrow

Union @ Yukon: Yukon hosted Union Friday night and the Redhawks offense exploded against the Millers, as Union won 63-7. Union hosts Norman on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Yukon travels to Edmond to take on Edmond Memorial at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Union vs. Yukon

Westmoore @ Jenks: Jenks hosted Westmoore last night and the Trojans fell at home 16-12. The Trojans travel to Norman North on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Westmoore hosts Broken Arrow on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Westmoore vs. Jenks

Bixby @ Southmoore: Bixby traveled to Southmoore and kept its undefeated season alive as they beat the SaberCats 66-0. The Spartans host Enid on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Southmoore hosts Moore Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Bixby vs. Southmoore

Collinsville @ Bishop Kelley: Bishop Kelley hosted Collinsville Friday night and the two traded blows the entire game. The Comets came out on top though 39-28 and travel to Edison on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Collinsville hosts Nathan Hale on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley

Mustang @ Owasso: Owasso hosted Mustang Friday night and the Rams rolled to a 54-3 win. Owasso travels to Edmond North on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Mustang hosts Santa Fe on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Mustang vs. Owasso

Tahlequah @ Sand Springs: Sand Springs dominated against Tahlequah, 41-7. The Sandites travel to Stillwater to take on the Pioneers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Tahlequah hosts Booker T. Washington Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Tahlequah vs. Sand Springs

Beggs @ Victory Christian: Victory Christian beat the Beggs Demons 50-34 Friday night. The Conquerors travel to Morris to take on the Eagles on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Beggs travels to Kansas (OK) to take on the Comets on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Victory Christian vs. Beggs

Muskogee @ Putnam West: Muskogee traveled to Oklahoma City to take on the Putnam West Patriots and got a 69-0 win on the road. Muskogee hosts the Grant Generals Friday at 7:00 p.m. Putnam West travels to Bartlesville to take on the Bruins on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Muskogee vs. Putnam City West

Wagoner @ Oologah: Oologah hosted Wagoner on Friday night and fell 24-0 to the Bulldogs. Oologah travels to Catoosa, kick off is Friday at 7:00 p.m., while the Bulldogs host Cushing on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Wagoner vs. Oologah

Central @ Cascia Hall: Cascia Hall hosted Central and took care of business 37-8. The Commandos travel to Jay next Friday to take on the Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. Central hosts Inola on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 5: Central vs. Cascia Hall

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

