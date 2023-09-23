Watch Now
Sports

Actions

FNL Week 4 highlights/scores

Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 12:34:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — Here are your FNL Week 4 Highlights from around Green Country on Friday night.

FNL Week 4: Owasso vs. Union
FNL Week 4: Norman North vs. Bixby
FNL Week 4: Bartlesville vs. Booker T. Washington
FNL Week 4: Southmoore vs. Broken Arrow
FNL Week 4: Cascia Hall vs. Holland Hall
FNL Week 4: Pawnee vs. Hominy
FNL Week 4: Rogers vs Bishop Kelley
FNL Week 4: McAlester vs. Memorial
FNL Week 4: McLain vs. Catoosa
FNL Week 4: Berryhill vs. Lincoln Christian

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7