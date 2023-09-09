GREEN COUNTRY — Here are your FNL Week 2 Highlights.

Union vs. Jenks Highlights Week 2 FNL

Broken Arrow vs. Owasso Highlights FNL Week 2

Sand Springs vs. Bixby Highlights FNL Week 2

Carl Albert vs. Muskogee Highlights FNL Week 2

Edison vs. Memorial Highlights FNL Week 2

Poteau vs. Metro Christian Highlights FNL Week 2

Berryhill vs. Cascia Hall Highlights FNL Week 2

Bishop McGuinness vs. Bishop Kelley Highlights FNL Week 2

Next we will be in Collinsville for the Bartlesville vs Collinsville game.

