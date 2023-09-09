GREEN COUNTRY — Here are your FNL Week 2 Highlights.
Union vs. Jenks Highlights Week 2 FNL
Broken Arrow vs. Owasso Highlights FNL Week 2
Sand Springs vs. Bixby Highlights FNL Week 2
Carl Albert vs. Muskogee Highlights FNL Week 2
Edison vs. Memorial Highlights FNL Week 2
Poteau vs. Metro Christian Highlights FNL Week 2
Berryhill vs. Cascia Hall Highlights FNL Week 2
Bishop McGuinness vs. Bishop Kelley Highlights FNL Week 2
Next we will be in Collinsville for the Bartlesville vs Collinsville game.
