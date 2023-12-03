Final College Football Playoff Rankings: Oklahoma heads to Alamo Bowl, OSU to Texas Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — The College Football Playoff is set and the dust has settled on what's been a chaotic weekend in the college football landscape.

Here's how the CFB Playoff and bowl season for the top 25 shaked out.

The Playoffs:

No. 1 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1): Top-ranked Michigan will take on No. 4 Alabama in beautiful Pasadena in the "Granddaddy of them all" the Rose Bowl. Michigan had a much easier path to the game, taking on arguably the worst offense in the Power 5 in Iowa. Alabama had to beat the previous No. 1 team, Georgia, in the SEC Championship game, ending the Bulldog's hopes of another National Championship. Kick-off is Jan. 1 at 4:00 p.m.

No. 2 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (12-1): Washington has been incredible this season and managed to edge out the win over No. 8 Oregon in the PAC 12 Championship 34-31. Texas hammered Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 Championship and found its way into the CFB Playoff after Alabama upset previous No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. They'll face off in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Kick-off is Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m.

5. Florida State (13-0): Many feel Florida State was robbed of a CFB Playoff spot after the Seminoles went undefeated. However, despite FSU's 16-6 win over Louisville in the ACC Championship, the committee decided to leave them out because of star quarterback Jordan Travis's injury. Former Tulsa assistant and current head coach, Mike Norvell and Florida State football released this statement about the game. The Seminoles will take on No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl, kick-off is Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3:00 p.m.

6. Georgia (12-1): Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game 27-24, dashing the Bulldog's hopes of playing in another College Football Playoff game. They will face Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3:00 p.m.

7. Ohio State (11-1): Ohio State had no hope of making the playoffs after falling the Michigan in the final game of the regular season, but will face No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:00 p.m.

8. Oregon (11-2): Oregon's only losses of the season both came to the eventual No. 2 team in the country, Washington. The Ducks fell in the PAC 12 Championship 34-31 and will head to the Fiesta Bowl to take on No. 18 Liberty, who will be looking for an upset on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon.

9. Missouri (10-2): If there was a category for "Most Improved" this season compared to last season, it would be Missouri. The Tiger's only losses came to a stout Georgia team 30-21 in Athens and 49-39 to LSU. They'll face off against college football royalty in Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, which kicks off Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:00 p.m.

10. Penn State (10-2): Penn State's CFB Playoff dreams came to a swift end when the Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State in October, but they had plenty to fight for and find themselves in the Peach Bowl against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:00 a.m.

11. Ole Miss (10-2): The Peach Bowl against Penn State

12. Oklahoma (10-2): Oklahoma is headed to the Alamo Bowl to take on a talented Arizona squad. The Alamo Bowl kicks off Thursday, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m.

13. LSU (9-3): Plays un-ranked Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl

14. Arizona (9-3): Plays Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl

15. Louisville (10-3): Will face USC in the Holiday Bowl

16. Notre Dame (9-3): Will face Oregon State in the Sun Bowl

17. Iowa (9-3): Plays Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl

18. NC State (9-3): Will play against Kansas State in the Poptarts Bowl

19. Oregon State (8-4): Will play in the Sun Bowl against Notre Dame

20. Oklahoma State (9-4): Oklahoma State found out its fate after suffering a 49-21 loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship. The Cowboys are headed to Houston to play in the Tax Act Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. The game kicks off on Dec. 27 at 8:00 p.m.



21. Tennessee (8-4): Plays Iowa in the Citrus Bowl

22: Clemson (8-4): Will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

23. Liberty (13-0): Will play Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl

24. SMU (11-2): Will face Boston College in the Fenway Bowl

25. Kansas State (8-4): Will play against NC State in the Poptarts Bowl

