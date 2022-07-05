FC Tulsa trades former starting goalkeeper for MLS-caliber defender

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced a trade Tuesday sending former starting goalkeeper Sean Lewis to Indy Eleven in exchange for 23-year-old former MLS defender Noah Powder.

Powder is a two-time USL Championship title winner and made seven appearances for MLS club Real Salt Lake in 2021.

“We’re excited to add someone of Noah’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. “At just 23 years old, he has already won two USL Championship titles and knows what it takes to win in this league. Our fans will enjoy his attacking style and his pace fits the roster identity we are trying to build at this club.”

Powder hails from New Jersey by way of Trinidad and Tobago. He's played in 115 USL Championship fixtures since entering the league at age 17 where he's credited with 12 goals and 10 assists.

FC Tulsa will be his fourth USL Championship team. He has 12 international caps for the senior Trinidad and Tobago National Team.

Indy Eleven is getting Sean Lewis in return. Lewis found his way out of the starting lineup in favor of Bishop Kelley and Rogers State product Austin Wormell.

Lewis was the longest-tenured player on the FC Tulsa roster dating back to 2018. His 61 appearances are tied for eighth all-time in franchise history, and his 189 saves and 10 clean sheets are both second-most in club history.

“We are thankful to Sean for all he’s done for our club and are excited for him to get the chance to play meaningful minutes with Indy,” said Doerr. “We wish him and his family the best and he will always be part of the FC Tulsa family.”

