FC Tulsa hires Blair Gavin as head coach for 2023

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced the hiring of Blair Gavin on Monday who will take over as head coach of the club in 2023.

Gavin is currently an assistant coach of the MLS's Columbus Crew. FC Tulsa says interim head coach Donovan Ricketts will remain in his position through the rest of this season.

"I am very honored and humbled to be able to represent FC Tulsa," said Gavin. "This is an opportunity that doesn't come often, and I am so thankful for the FC Tulsa leadership to entrust me with this project. My goal is to add a positive impact in the community by establishing a team who represents the badge with relentless passion. For Tulsa."

Gavin started in Columbus as the First Team Video Coach Analyst in December 2021 before becoming an assistant after one season. Before coming to Columbus, Gavin was an assistant coach with Phoenix Rising FC from 2018-2020 and went on to be named their interim head coach to conclude the 2020 season.

Phoenix went 54W-16L-14D during Gavin’s tenure, making the Playoffs in each of his three seasons. The club reached the USL Championship Finals in both 2018 and 2020 while appearing in the Conference Semifinals in 2019, the same season in which Phoenix set an American soccer record with 20 consecutive victories.

FC Tulsa parted ways with head coach Michael Nsien in June after starting the 2022 season at 4-3-8. The club made two-consecutive playoff appearances under Nsien.

“I want to thank the candidates from around the world who expressed interest in this position and our club," said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. "Ultimately, Blair checked all the boxes we were looking for and we are thrilled to welcome him to Tulsa. From the outset, we wanted an individual who had intimate knowledge of the USL, and having played and coached in the USL Championship along with MLS, Blair checked those boxes. In addition, we were looking for someone who could relate with both our veterans and younger players, and we think we’ve found that with Blair. Our supporters will enjoy the entertaining, attack-minded style of soccer that Blair and his staff will implement.”

Gavin played for three different MLS teams during his career, along with one NASL season and three years in the USL Championship.

The announcement Monday comes after FC Tulsa won three of its last five matches, but still sitting one spot outside of the playoffs and eight points behind 7th-place Detroit City FC.

