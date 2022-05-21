FC Tulsa game postponed due to positive COVID tests within squad

TULSA, Okla — Officials with FC Tulsa announced that the match against Hartford Athletic has been postponed due to several individuals testing positive for COVID-19.
A new date for the match will be announced in a few days.
All tickets that were purchased for tonight's match will still be valid for the make-up date.
For any questions related to tickets to tonight’s match, fans can email tickets@fctulsa.com.
