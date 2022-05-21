Watch
Sports

Actions

FC Tulsa game postponed due to positive COVID tests within squad

FC Tulsa logo
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa logo
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 18:31:09-04

TULSA, Okla — Officials with FC Tulsa announced that the match against Hartford Athletic has been postponed due to several individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

A new date for the match will be announced in a few days.

All tickets that were purchased for tonight's match will still be valid for the make-up date.

For any questions related to tickets to tonight’s match, fans can email tickets@fctulsa.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7