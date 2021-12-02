FC Tulsa announces new apparel partnership with Puma

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced a new multiyear apparel deal with Puma on Thursday.

With Puma as the official soccer apparel partner of the club, FC Tulsa becomes the sixth professional soccer club in the U.S. to wear the brand and joins elite clubs with Puma partnerships like Manchester City FC and Borussia Dortmund.

“When we became an apparel free agent this offseason, we explored the landscape to find a brand that fit our mission of winning on and off the pitch,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon. “Not only did we find that in PUMA, but we found a partner that believes in us and is growing at the same trajectory as FC Tulsa.”

The club will unveil the 2022 Puma kits for fans at Circle Cinema on Thursday at 6 p.m. with preorders and purchases of new shirts, hats, jackets and polos available in-person.

The new gear will go on sale online at 6:30 p.m. and at the FC Tulsa Team Shop at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

