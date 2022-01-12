FC Tulsa announces full 2022 USL Championship schedule

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced the club's full USL Championship schedule on Wednesday, featuring 34 matches over 36 weeks beginning March 12.
That first match sends the club on the road to Charleston Battery before the home opener on March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC.
FC Tulsa will face nine clubs they've never played before including a home match against San Diego Loyal SC coached by former U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan on March 23, and matches against 2022 expansion clubs Detroit City FC and Monterey Bay FC.
The away match on May 13 against Orange County SC will be the third time in club history that FC Tulsa has played the reigning USL Championship title winner in its eight seasons in the league and first since its inaugural season in 2015 when it saw 2014 champs Sacramento twice.
Four of the club’s first six matches will be at ONEOK Field.
Here is the full schedule:
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Charleston Battery
FC Tulsa
Saturday, March 19, 2022
FC Tulsa
Birmingham Legion FC
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
FC Tulsa
San Diego Loyal SC
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Sacramento Republic FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, April 2, 2022
FC Tulsa
New York Red Bulls II
Saturday, April 9, 2022
FC Tulsa
Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Memphis 901 FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Tampa Bay Rowdies
FC Tulsa
Saturday, April 23, 2022
FC Tulsa
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
El Paso Locomotive FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, May 7, 2022
FC Tulsa
Detroit City FC
Friday, May 13, 2022
Orange County SC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, May 21, 2022
FC Tulsa
Hartford Athletic
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Louisville City FC
FC Tulsa
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
FC Tulsa
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Saturday, June 4, 2022
FC Tulsa
Miami FC
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
New York Red Bulls II
FC Tulsa
Saturday, June 25, 2022
FC Tulsa
Charleston Battery
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
San Antonio FC
FC Tulsa
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Loudoun United FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, July 9, 2022
FC Tulsa
Atlanta United FC 2
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
FC Tulsa
New Mexico United
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Birmingham Legion FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
FC Tulsa
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Miami FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, August 20, 2022
FC Tulsa
Indy Eleven
Saturday, August 27, 2022
FC Tulsa
Loudoun United FC
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Atlanta United FC 2
FC Tulsa
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
FC Tulsa
Louisville City FC
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Hartford Athletic
FC Tulsa
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Detroit City FC
FC Tulsa
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Indy Eleven
FC Tulsa
Saturday, October 8, 2022
FC Tulsa
Monterey Bay FC
Saturday, October 15, 2022
FC Tulsa
Memphis 901 FC
