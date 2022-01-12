FC Tulsa announces full 2022 USL Championship schedule

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced the club's full USL Championship schedule on Wednesday, featuring 34 matches over 36 weeks beginning March 12.

That first match sends the club on the road to Charleston Battery before the home opener on March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC.

FC Tulsa will face nine clubs they've never played before including a home match against San Diego Loyal SC coached by former U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan on March 23, and matches against 2022 expansion clubs Detroit City FC and Monterey Bay FC.

The away match on May 13 against Orange County SC will be the third time in club history that FC Tulsa has played the reigning USL Championship title winner in its eight seasons in the league and first since its inaugural season in 2015 when it saw 2014 champs Sacramento twice.

Four of the club’s first six matches will be at ONEOK Field.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Charleston Battery FC Tulsa Saturday, March 19, 2022 FC Tulsa Birmingham Legion FC Wednesday, March 23, 2022 FC Tulsa San Diego Loyal SC Sunday, March 27, 2022 Sacramento Republic FC FC Tulsa Saturday, April 2, 2022 FC Tulsa New York Red Bulls II Saturday, April 9, 2022 FC Tulsa Pittsburgh Riverhounds Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Memphis 901 FC FC Tulsa Saturday, April 16, 2022 Tampa Bay Rowdies FC Tulsa Saturday, April 23, 2022 FC Tulsa Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Wednesday, May 4, 2022 El Paso Locomotive FC FC Tulsa Saturday, May 7, 2022 FC Tulsa Detroit City FC Friday, May 13, 2022 Orange County SC FC Tulsa Saturday, May 21, 2022 FC Tulsa Hartford Athletic Saturday, May 28, 2022 Louisville City FC FC Tulsa Wednesday, June 1, 2022 FC Tulsa Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday, June 4, 2022 FC Tulsa Miami FC Wednesday, June 15, 2022 New York Red Bulls II FC Tulsa Saturday, June 25, 2022 FC Tulsa Charleston Battery Tuesday, June 28, 2022 San Antonio FC FC Tulsa Sunday, July 3, 2022 Loudoun United FC FC Tulsa Saturday, July 9, 2022 FC Tulsa Atlanta United FC 2 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 FC Tulsa New Mexico United Saturday, July 23, 2022 Birmingham Legion FC FC Tulsa Saturday, July 30, 2022 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC FC Tulsa Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Miami FC FC Tulsa Saturday, August 20, 2022 FC Tulsa Indy Eleven Saturday, August 27, 2022 FC Tulsa Loudoun United FC Saturday, September 3, 2022 Atlanta United FC 2 FC Tulsa Wednesday, September 7, 2022 FC Tulsa Louisville City FC Saturday, September 10, 2022 Hartford Athletic FC Tulsa Saturday, September 24, 2022 Detroit City FC FC Tulsa Saturday, October 1, 2022 Indy Eleven FC Tulsa Saturday, October 8, 2022 FC Tulsa Monterey Bay FC Saturday, October 15, 2022 FC Tulsa Memphis 901 FC

