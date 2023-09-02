Dillon Gabriel passes for over 300 yards in 1st half, No. 20 Oklahoma tops Arkansas State 73-0

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel completed 19 of 22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and No. 20 Oklahoma defeated Arkansas State 73-0 on Saturday.

Gabriel also ran for a score in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 45-0 lead. The Sooners gained 437 yards before the break while holding Arkansas State to 106.

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, a consensus five-star recruit, played most of the second half. He completed all 11 of his passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 39 yards and another score.

Freshman Jaquaize Pettaway had nine catches for 56 yards, walk-on Tawee Walker ran for the first two touchdowns of his career and Gavin Freeman scored twice for the Sooners (1-0).

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

