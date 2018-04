OSU's Mike Gundy: '100 percent behind educators'

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy has voiced his support for Oklahoma teachers involved in walkouts over low education funding.

Gundy said he believes the educators in Oklahoma are "way overworked and way underpaid."

"I think they should do whatever they think is necessary," Gundy said.

The walkout is expected to move into its fifth day on Friday.

