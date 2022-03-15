Colin Kaepernick holds football workout with Tulsa native Tyler Lockett

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continued his efforts to get back into the NFL on Monday, holding another workout to show teams his skillset.

Kaepernick, 34, held Monday's session in Scottsdale, Arizona alongside Tulsa native and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and Lockett's brother Sterling who is preparing for his freshman season at Kansas State.

Lockett showed support for Kaepernick on Twitter last week after the quarterback posted a clip from a workout.

"Never give up bro!" Lockett wrote. "Keep chasing your dreams!"

Lockett tweeted at Kaepernick again on Sunday volunteering to run routes for him, ultimately linking up for the workout Monday.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 following a season that saw him benched and controversially taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before games in an effort to spread awareness about racial injustices in the U.S. He filed a grievance with the league in 2017 claiming teams had blackballed him, ultimately leading to an undisclosed settlement to drop the collusion case.

Lockett's Seahawks would be one of the teams in the market for a new quarterback this offseason after trading longtime signal-caller Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks are currently projected to start Drew Lock at quarterback.

