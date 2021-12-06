Chris and Cayden are back for another Rant!

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

After a whirlwind weekend in college football, OU seems to have found its next head coach and OSU is going bowling after losing a heartbreaking Big 12 Championship Game.

Cayden and Chris react to the reports of a potential Brent Venables hire, break down OSU's chances in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame, and preview TU's bowl game on the east coast.

