Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray tears ACL during MNF against New England, per ESPN

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday's football game against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Tests confirmed that Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray did in fact suffer a season-ending torn ACL on the third play of Monday night's game vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Murray suffered a knee injury early in the game while running and missed the rest of the game. Following the play, Murray was carted off the field.

QB Kyler Murray is questionable to return. (Knee) pic.twitter.com/BVcJQSz4y8 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field. Backup Colt McCoy entered the game in Murray's place. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 1-1 record as the team's quarterback when Murray was out for two games last month.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray was playing in his 11th game this season. Coming into Monday's game, he had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.