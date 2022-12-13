Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray tears ACL during MNF against New England, per ESPN

Murray to miss remainder of season
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Patriots Cardinals Football
Posted at 2:05 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 15:05:25-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday's football game against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Murray suffered a knee injury early in the game while running and missed the rest of the game. Following the play, Murray was carted off the field.

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field. Backup Colt McCoy entered the game in Murray's place. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 1-1 record as the team's quarterback when Murray was out for two games last month.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray was playing in his 11th game this season. Coming into Monday's game, he had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7