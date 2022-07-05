Booker T. Washington star Tease commits to Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — Booker T. Washington High School star Micah Tease announced his decision Monday to start his college football career at Arkansas.
Tease is a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 152 nationally according to 247 Sports.
The incoming senior chose the Razorbacks over other finalists including Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC. Tease joins fellow Green Country 4-star recruit Luke Hasz out of Bixby in the Razorbacks’ 2023 class.
It’s official - @m3tease is headed to @RazorbackFB! pic.twitter.com/uWXoPOTvA6
— Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) July 5, 2022
Tease spent his junior season splitting time between receiver and defensive back.
Arkansas has the #6 class in the country right now and two of the Razorbacks’ top three recruits are from the Tulsa area. pic.twitter.com/bx83ym4l0Q
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) July 5, 2022
