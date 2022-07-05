Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Booker T. Washington star Tease commits to Arkansas

Posted at 9:11 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 23:28:47-04

TULSA, Okla. — Booker T. Washington High School star Micah Tease announced his decision Monday to start his college football career at Arkansas.

Tease is a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 152 nationally according to 247 Sports.

The incoming senior chose the Razorbacks over other finalists including Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC. Tease joins fellow Green Country 4-star recruit Luke Hasz out of Bixby in the Razorbacks’ 2023 class.

Tease spent his junior season splitting time between receiver and defensive back.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7